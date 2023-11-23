King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,027 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.84. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.