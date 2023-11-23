King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $2.50 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kadant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kadant by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $262.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $266.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.63 and its 200 day moving average is $218.58.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

