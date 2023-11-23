King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $2.96 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.