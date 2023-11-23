Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kirby worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $77.24 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $86,187.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,542.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

