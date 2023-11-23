Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,937 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $44,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

