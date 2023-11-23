KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd

BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,600 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 5.6% of BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd owned 0.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,938,000 after purchasing an additional 784,010 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,656,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,810,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 259,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

KWEB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 19,353,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,922,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.