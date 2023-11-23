Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,948 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 97,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 708,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after buying an additional 2,670,286 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.