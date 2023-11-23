LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

