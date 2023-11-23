Lifesci Capital Comments on Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.62). The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

OBIO stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. Orchestra BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 137.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

