Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Light & Wonder worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.82. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Articles

