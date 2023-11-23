Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,986 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Livent worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 33.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Livent by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Livent by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

View Our Latest Report on Livent

Livent Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.