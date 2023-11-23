LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of LKQ worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.74. 973,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

