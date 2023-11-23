Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,311 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of Lowe’s Companies worth $800,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.56.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.48. 3,232,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,633. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

