Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.00 billion-$86.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.55 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.56.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

LOW stock opened at $198.48 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average of $213.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

