LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 161.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,564 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries makes up 3.6% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 0.99% of LSB Industries worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXU. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 321,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,021. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $619.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.39.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

