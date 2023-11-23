Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for approximately 4.9% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of Magnite worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magnite by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after acquiring an additional 716,489 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 340,485 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 68.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magnite Stock Up 2.0 %
Magnite stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 563,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite
In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
