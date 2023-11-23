Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

MGY stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

