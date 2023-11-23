Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125,994 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.3% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $84,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $149.21. 2,422,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,032. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.74. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

