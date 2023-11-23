Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $57,540,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 114,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $10,093,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $80.44 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

