Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,755 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.76% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $707,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,565,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 203,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.17. The stock had a trading volume of 950,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,319. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

