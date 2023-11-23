Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON:MNP opened at GBX 327 ($4.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £239.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.68. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 358 ($4.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.27.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio
