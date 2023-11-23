Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:MNP opened at GBX 327 ($4.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £239.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.68. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 358 ($4.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.27.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

