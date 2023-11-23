Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MLM traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $462.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,578. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $472.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

