Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $410.33. 1,968,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $384.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

