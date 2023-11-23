McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $46,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.
Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $457.45. 554,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.37. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
