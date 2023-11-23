Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $217,707. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.