Meros Investment Management LP Acquires 262,085 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,085 shares during the quarter. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 0.80% of Ranpak worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 104,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ranpak by 7.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE:PACK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 328,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.90. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Laurensse acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Laurensse acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 62,730 shares of company stock worth $232,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PACK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ranpak

Ranpak Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.