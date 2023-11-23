Meros Investment Management LP Acquires 42,121 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Plymouth Industrial REIT makes up 3.5% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.70% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -750.00%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

