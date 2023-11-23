Meros Investment Management LP Acquires 99,711 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,711 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions comprises approximately 3.6% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.75% of BioLife Solutions worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 293,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $597.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 927,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,985 shares of company stock worth $752,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

