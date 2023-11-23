Meros Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Photronics accounts for approximately 6.9% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.86% of Photronics worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Photronics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 186,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

