Meros Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.01% of KORU Medical Systems worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 372,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 316,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of KORU Medical Systems stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 49,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,331. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.38. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

