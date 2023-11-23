Meros Investment Management LP Has $325,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Meros Investment Management LP cut its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 999.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 2.4 %

MGPI traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.75. 110,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,410. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,526,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,309. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.