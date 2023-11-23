Meros Investment Management LP Has $4.25 Million Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the quarter. eGain accounts for approximately 2.1% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 1.78% of eGain worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in eGain by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in eGain by 81.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,674. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $238.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.59.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

(Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.