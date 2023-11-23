Meros Investment Management LP Has $4.32 Million Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. i3 Verticals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of i3 Verticals worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 172,396 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,371,835,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 684,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 252,453 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 137.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 59,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 83,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,386. The company has a market cap of $686.47 million, a PE ratio of -171.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

