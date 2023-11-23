Meros Investment Management LP Has $4.46 Million Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Meros Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 311,192 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience comprises approximately 2.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.90% of Harvard Bioscience worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 3.1 %

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

