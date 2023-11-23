Meros Investment Management LP Has $4.48 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Meros Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Ichor makes up 2.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.41% of Ichor worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ichor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Ichor Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $26.32. 139,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.