Meros Investment Management LP Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Meros Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Orion makes up approximately 2.4% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.38% of Orion worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Orion by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,702 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter worth about $21,807,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter worth about $9,104,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Orion by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 318,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. 207,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.52. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on OEC

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.