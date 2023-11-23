Meros Investment Management LP Has $5.93 Million Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the quarter. Inogen comprises approximately 2.9% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 2.21% of Inogen worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Inogen by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 383,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 40.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

