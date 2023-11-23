Meros Investment Management LP Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon makes up 3.6% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of Columbus McKinnon worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 66,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.29. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

