Meros Investment Management LP Has $8.38 Million Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,671 shares during the period. Children’s Place comprises about 4.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 2.89% of Children’s Place worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

