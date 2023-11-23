Meros Investment Management LP Has $9.35 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the quarter. Ducommun comprises about 4.6% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.47% of Ducommun worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ducommun by 45.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ducommun by 881.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DCO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.62. 34,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.