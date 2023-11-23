Meros Investment Management LP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 0.18% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 236,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,080. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.