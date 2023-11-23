Meros Investment Management LP Purchases 56,109 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,109 shares during the period. Interface makes up approximately 3.7% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.46% of Interface worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interface by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Interface by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.52 million, a PE ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Interface’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

