Meros Investment Management LP Purchases 78,156 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,156 shares during the period. Select Water Solutions comprises about 2.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.46% of Select Water Solutions worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WTTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,575. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $879.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $389.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.59 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.