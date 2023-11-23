Meros Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,572 shares during the quarter. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure makes up about 2.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.23% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 102,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,881. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $116,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

