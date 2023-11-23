Meros Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,073 shares during the period. Wabash National comprises about 5.1% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.85% of Wabash National worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 185,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

