Meros Investment Management LP Sells 14,230 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Meros Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Red Violet comprises approximately 1.5% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 1.04% of Red Violet worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Price Performance

Shares of Red Violet stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062. The firm has a market cap of $293.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.19. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

