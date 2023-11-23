Meros Investment Management LP Sells 45,311 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Meros Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,311 shares during the quarter. Radiant Logistics comprises approximately 3.8% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 2.39% of Radiant Logistics worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 75,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 220,381 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,133,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 296,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 76,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $294.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.98. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $232.23 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

