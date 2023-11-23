Meros Investment Management LP Takes $5.61 Million Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 239,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000. Shoe Carnival comprises 2.8% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 146.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 151,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

