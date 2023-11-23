Meros Investment Management LP Takes Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.18% of Arhaus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Arhaus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arhaus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

