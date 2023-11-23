Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,592,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 970,856 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Meta Platforms worth $1,604,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after buying an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.49. 10,715,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.82. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.38 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $877.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.